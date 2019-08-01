Cop Shop (7/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/31)

Fire

At 8:14 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 50 Road & NW 40 Avenue.

At 8:42 p.m. a fire was reported at 1333 NW 150 Road in Olmitz.

At 8:56 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 120 Avenue & E. US 56 Highway.

At 10:08 p.m. a fire was reported at 38 NW 48 Road.



Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/31)

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:53 a.m. a report of hearing someone outside her residence at 219 Elm Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:49 a.m. an officer arrested Monica Guilez at 3503 10th Street.

At 12:02 p.m. an officer arrested Jordan Levingston at 2219 10th Street.

Falls

At 12:59 p.m. an EMS call was made at 5225 Ridgeway Dr.

EMS Assistance

At 1:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 717 Coolidge Street 5.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 1:39 p.m. an EMS call was made at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 505.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:42 p.m an officer arrested Holly Crum at 2413 Gano Street.

At 3:20 p.m. an officer arrested Jose Torres at 1806 12th Street.

Falls

At 5:28 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 8:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2708 Dry Creek.

Criminal Damage

At 10:21 p.m. a report of a window on her vehicle being broken out was made at 3503 10th Street.