Chiefs drop 4-3 decision to Emporia at AAA State

Emporia scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday to rally past the Great Bend Chiefs on the opening day of the Class-AAA State American Legion Tournament in Hays.

Great Bend led 3-1 entering the seventh inning before the Emporia Rally. The Chiefs scored one run in the first and two in the fourth while Colin Hall and Alex Schremmer held the Emporia bats in check. But in the seventh, Joey Soupiset was tagged for three runs on one hit and three walks and Great Bend could not rally in the bottom of the inning.

The Chiefs return to pool play Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. as they will face Ottawa who lost to Hays in their first game in pool play Wednesday 14-0.

State Tournament Scores and Schedule

Wednesday

Sabetha 15 Norton 0

Emporia 4 Great Bend 3

Iola 10 Russell 0

Hays 14 Ottawa 0

Thursday Schedule

10:00 Great Bend vs Ottawa

Sabetha vs Russell

6:00 Emporia vs Hays

Norton vs Iola