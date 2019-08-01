Chiefs bounce back to trounce Ottawa 13-3

After watching Emporia score three times in the top of seventh inning to steal a 4-3 victory from the Great Bend Chiefs Wednesday night, the locals responed with a 13-3 win over Ottawa Thursday at the Class-AAA State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Hays.

Great Bend ended the game after five innings thanks to a nine run fifth. The win evened the Chiefs pool play record at 1-1.

The Chiefs will now face the Hays Eagles in a must win game on Thursday night. Start time will be around 8:00 p.m. at Larks Park.

