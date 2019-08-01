Barton Sports Medicine gears up for 2019-20 athletic season

bartonsports.com

The first sign of the rapidly approaching 2019-20 Barton Community College athletic season took place this past week as the Sports Medicine Department welcomed in its class of student-athletic trainers for its annual “Orientation Camp”.

“The 2019-2020 class of athletic training students appears to be a group of individuals who buy in to the expectations set for Barton’s Sports Medicine Department,” said Head Athletic Trainer Ken “Doc” Henderson. “The two days of training went very smooth with lot of information introduced to the students in a short time frame.”

Learning about the culture and expectations of Barton’s Sports Medicine Department has been a foundational aspect of the respected reputation Henderson’s thirty-eight years at the helm has produced.

Henderson, assistant trainers Ashley Rasmussen and Kelsey Brummer, and the group of nearly twenty freshman and sophomore students directs the health care delivery system used for all Cougar student-athletes spanning across twenty-two athletic teams.

Entering her second year as an Assistant Athletic Trainer, Rasmussen echoed Henderson’s thoughts about the incoming group.

“They are a knowledgeable group of students that seem very excited about being a part of the teams and interest in learning new things,” said Rasmussen.

Fourteen of the department’s roster were in attendance for the training, concluding with final thoughts and traditional “tape off” competition to apply one of the skill sets learned in camp.

Katie Purvis led the seven sophomores as the fastest and neatest taper in the “I Can Tape Better Than You” competition with Kaitlynn Dyke beating out six other freshman to take home the newbies’ class award.

In team competition, Purvis was joined by fellow sophomore Hunter Fitzpatrick and freshmen Angela Enriquez and Brianna Hickel to earn the “Ankle Relay Champion” crown.

Besides the incoming class of first-year students, Brummer is a new addition to the Sports Medicine department to help meet the demands of an approximate 400 student-athletes.

A native of Hoisington, Kansas, Brummer is a recent Athletic Training graduate from Wichita State University and has completed Board certification and licensure from the state of Kansas.

“I am excited about getting started here at Barton,” Brummer said. “This seems like a great group of motivated students to make it a great first year!”

The 2019-20 athletic season begins in early August with a full slate of events running through the month of May. Students interested in an athletic training career, wanting to explore career opportunities in related fields, or simply have a desire to get involved with Barton Athletics are encouraged to contact the Sports Medicine Department for more information.

Sports Medicine student staff

Sophomores:

Elyssa Barner (Sedgwick, KS)

Connor Buller (Wichita, KS)

Ajok Chol (Olathe, KS)

Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned, KS)

Haley Gunelson (Salina, KS)

Mario Luna (Ness City, KS)

Brei-Lynne Nelson (Johnstown, CO)

Katie Purvis (Goodland, KS)

Amanda Whiteman (Udall, KS)

Freshmen:

Jonah Artis (Fort Riley, KS)

Kaitlynn Dyke (Cimarron, KS)

Angela Enriquez (Great Bend, KS)

Corey Hale (Hays, KS)

Brianna Hickel (Claflin, KS)

Samantha Oakes (Bentley, KS)

Taylon Potts (Moundridge, KS)

Eduardo Prado (Great Bend, KS)