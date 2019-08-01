Barton Foundation’s 41st Benefit Auction prizes announced; tickets on sale through August 12

Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 41st Annual Big Benefit Auction, themed “Reflections – Through the Years,” are available July 15-Aug. 12. The auction will take place on Aug. 24. Tickets are $45 each or $360 per table of eight. No tickets will be sold at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with complimentary beer and food available until 8 p.m. The live auction will begin promptly at 8 p.m. This year’s auction is underwritten by Advanced Therapy & Sports Medicine, UMB Wealth Management, Nex-Tech, ILS and Spectrum CPA Partners, LLC.

Coleen Cape, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, said the donated items up for grabs should be a draw this year.

Live auction items include the following and much more:

$1,250 travel voucher – go anywhere, anytime just book the trip by August 1, 2020

24” x 30” Homewood bronze propane/butane fire pit.

Traeger Grill

Dinner for eight at Flavored Celebrations

Dinner for eight at Great Bend Coffee

Home electronics and security package

Barton Sports Package – two reserved basketball regular season tickets (no post-season play), reserved parking spot and basketballs signed by the girls and boys 2019-2020 basketball teams.

Coach handbag and wallet

Valentine Dinner for 16 in the Shafer Gallery

Dark walnut rectangle table with three stools complete with electric outlets and two USB ports

One half-day customized professional training for up to 25 people

Maytag refrigerator

Ivory distressed wooden cabinet with four glass doors and adjustable shelving

Patio Package including small keg grill, outdoor serving cart, cooler and gift certificates to Ellinwood Packing Plant

Propane/Gas Patio Light

The Big Benefit Auction is the most successful and longest-running fundraiser for the Barton Foundation. The money raised supports academic scholarships and enhancements to programs and facilities to directly impact the learning experience of Barton students.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Foundation office at (620) 786-1136 or by sending an email to mccormickd@bartonccc.edu.