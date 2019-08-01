Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/31)

BOOKED: Jan Norwood of Hoisington on HMC case for DWS, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Flynt Hendricks of Great Bend on HPD case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, expired tax, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR. BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $375 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Monica Guilez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $712.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jordan Levingston on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with no bond.

BOOKED: Jared Disney of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Holly Crum of Great Bend on Barton County Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 surety bond.

BOOKED: Jose Torres Jr. on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Sebastian Gonzalez on Rush County District Court for possession of cocaine, bond is set at $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Daniel Riggs on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Jan Norwood of Hoisington posted a $2,500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding for DWS.

RELEASED: Rachelle Hillegeist for battery DV after receiving an 18-hour OR.

RELEASED: Jared Alan Disney on BCDC case with a $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: David Cannon of Stafford on BCDC warrant after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Sebastian Gonzalez on Rush County District Court case for possession of cocaine after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Daniel W. Riggs on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond.