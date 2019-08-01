Another drug arrest in Great Bend

Another search warrant resulted in a drug arrest in Great Bend Wednesday.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, at 11:30 Wednesday morning officers searched a home at 1407 22nd Street where a large quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside of the residence.

Arrested at the scene was 41-year old Jared Alan Disney. He was booked into the Barton County Jail on narctotics charges and bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department or Crime Stoppers.