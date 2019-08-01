After school care decision time

written by: Donna Krug

You have probably all watched the Home Alone movies and thought “there is no way that could happen to our family!” However, there are so many things that could happen when children are left to fend for themselves that we do need to take a closer look. What is the ‘magical’ age when children can be left safely at home alone? There is no easy answer. In fact, it is different for different children. Some children may be comfortable and responsible when left for short periods of time when they are ten or eleven years of age. Others may not be comfortable until they reach the middle school years. Even then, it is nice to have planned activities so that you know where your children are and who they are with.

With so many dual career and single parent families the number of “Latch Key Kids” continues to grow. We are so fortunate to have a growing number of choices in our communities to keep school age kids involved. Today I will use my column space to highlight several of the programs that I am aware of.

The Hoisington community is fortunate to have the GPS Kids’ Club with Debbie Stevens serving as the director. I’ve known Debbie for many years and her enthusiasm is contagious. The staff at GPS shared that they have room for a few more to sign up for before or after school care. Their program opens early and provides great meals and snacks throughout the school year. On “No School” and “Early Dismissal” days GPS Kids’ Club is open. Call Debbie at 620-292-6114 to register your child in this exciting program.

Down the road in Ellinwood their after school program is housed at the St. John Child Development Center. In visiting with Jodi, the director, I found out that their after school program is currently full. Jodi did mention that their 3 year old and 4 year old pre-school classes could accommodate a few more participants so give her a call at (620)564-2885 for more information.

When the TLC Discoveries program began in the early 1990’s at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, I served on the board of directors. Our main goal was to provide a safe and fun environment for school age children. There is no doubt in my mind that the TLC program has touched several hundred families and the time spent there evokes good memories among the students who participated. TLC Discoveries started with seed money from a Kansas 4-H Foundation Grant. Many life skills are taught by staff and volunteers at TLC and the TLC Twisters 4-H club meets monthly.

TLC Director, Phyllecia Pruitt said they currently have a few openings, so give her a call at 793-8816 to register. Some scholarships may be available. Phyllecia also directs a pre-school at

Trinity Lutheran and they have some openings as well.

Of course, I cannot leave out the wonderful job the Great Bend, Hoisington, and Ellinwood Recreation Commissions do with after school programs for our communities. A wide range of classes at various convenient sites means there is literally something for everyone. Their fall brochures will be out soon so you can start taking advantage of the course offerings.

If you would like more information about any of the after school programs I have talked about, please contact me at 793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu.

