5 jailed for drugs after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating 5 suspects on drug chages after a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

Just after 4:30a.m. deputies stopped a vehicle just east of McDowell Creek Road for allegedly speeding, according to a media release.

After an investigation, deputies arrested 21-year-old Juan Rivera Jr; 27-year-old Janelle Nicole Milleson, 24-year-old Anthony Q. Lopez-Garcia; 27-year-old Ricardo A. Lopez-Garcia and 25-year-old Erick O. Abrego-Salas on requested charges that included Possession of a Controlled Substance to Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rivera was is also accused of suspicion of Interference with Law Enforcement and on a Jackson County warrant alleging Failure to Appear while Abrego-Salas was accused of exceeding the Maximum Speed Limit, according to the sheriff’s department.