22-year-old Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for triple-murder

by

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing three people in downtown Lawrence.

Roberts-photo Douglas Co.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr.,  22, Topeka, was sentenced Thursday in the October 2017 shootings that killed 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown, of Shawnee; 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson III, of Topeka; and 24-year-old Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, of Topeka.

Two other men were shot but survived. Brown was the only victim who didn’t know anyone involved.

Two co-defendants, Ahmad Malik Rayton and Dominque Jacquez McMillon, both of Topeka, pleaded to lesser charges earlier this year.

The shooting started with a fistfight between two groups of Topeka men who had previous confrontations and ended when more than 20 shots were fired.