Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the seventh time in eight games, a go-ahead drive off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 and back into sole possession of the NL Central lead. Goldschmidt is hitting .364 in his last eight games with 14 RBIs. St. Louis dropped out of first place on May 7 but has held at least a share of the lead since Thursday and moved one game ahead of the Cubs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam in the ninth inning and finished with a career-high five RBIs, Sean Reid-Foley tossed five innings of four-hit ball, and the Blue Jays pounded the Royals 9-2. Mike Montgomery took the loss for Kansas City, allowing four runs on seven hits while failing to escape the fifth inning. Toronto clinched its first winning series at Kauffman Stadium since April 2013.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have a new defensive coordinator. They have a new defensive scheme. They have up to seven new starters on that side of the ball. It’s not the kind of continuity expected from a team that came within a hair of playing in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs hope the rebuilt defense will allow them to take that final step.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Robinson, the former LSU standout-turned-star safety during the years of the AFL-NFL merger, finally is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Robinson was passed over six times during the 1980s but now will get to slip on that famous gold jacket as a seniors committee nominee. He is the ninth member of the Chiefs’ 1970 Super Bowl championship team to be inducted in Canton, Ohio, joining Len Dawson and others.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The players’ association for the U.S. men’s national team is criticizing U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro’s efforts to counter arguments made by the women’s team in a fight over pay. The association sent a letter to the federation saying, “The Federation correctly points to the different payment systems with USWNT players on contracts, but we do not believe that justifies discrediting the work they do or the real value of their profound impact on the American sports landscape.” Cordeiro sent a letter to the federation’s members Monday that said U.S. Soccer paid the World Cup champion women’s team more than the men’s team over the period from 2010 to 2018.

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green is expected to miss the start of the upcoming NFL season after undergoing ankle surgery today. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the surgery and says he’s unsure when Green will be able to return. Green hurt his left ankle during the opening practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into the star receiver while breaking up a pass.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The Cleveland Browns will honor Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham by unveiling a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium in September. Graham led the Browns to a title game in each of his 10 seasons with the team from 1946-55, winning four All-American Football Conference championships and three NFL titles. He passed for 23,584 yards with 174 passing touchdowns and 44 rushing.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs have added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch. The Blue Jays agreed to send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps’ contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses. Phelps tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow during 2017 spring training and didn’t return to the majors until last month, compiling a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances since being activated.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ South African Caster Semenya won’t defend her title in the 800 meters at the world championships this fall. A Swiss court overturned a temporary ruling that allowed her to compete in international events without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs. Semenya is locked in a court battle with the IAAF, track and field’s governing body, over rules that require her to take the drugs to counter her naturally high testosterone levels.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 8 San Diego 5

Final Arizona 4 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Minnesota 2 Miami 1

Final N-Y Mets 5 Chi White Sox 2, 11 Innings

Final Oakland 3 Milwaukee 2, 10 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 2 Cleveland 0

Final Tampa Bay 6 Boston 5

Final Seattle 8 Texas 5

Final Toronto 9 Kansas City 2

Final L-A Angels 6 Detroit 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Washington 8

Final Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 2

Final Pittsburgh 11 Cincinnati 4

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Colorado 4