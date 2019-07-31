“Walk of Fame” fundraiser during Hoisington Labor Day Celebration

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

For Hoisington residents, we’re about a month away from the sides of Main Street being full and parade entries coming down the middle. The 123rd Annual Labor Day Celebration begins August 30 and continues with events until September 2 in Hoisington.

Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga says the 2019 theme is “The Stars of Hoisington.” In conjunction with the theme, a “Walk of Fame” fundraiser will place temporary stars on the downtown sidewalks in honor or in memory of anyone you choose.

“All the work will be done by students from Hoisington High School,” Baldyga said. “The work will be done the week before Labor Day and will stay there until the weather permits. It’s not a permanent thing.”

You can purchase a star for $20 with all the proceeds going to the Christmas light display fund. Stars can be purchased at hoisingtonkansas.com or by calling the Chamber Office at 620-653-4311.