UWCK Co-Chairs announced for 2020 Campaign

The United Way of Central Kansas is pleased to announce the Co-Chairs for the 2020 Campaign. These individuals are an integral part of each Campaign year. Offering insight and a fresh

perspective, being a voice for United Way in their communities, and learning more about what UWCK does in Barton and Pawnee counties.

Already, these couples have been highly involved with planning events for our campaign as well as getting to know each of our 22 Community Partners. The Campaign Co-Chairs for 2020 are Chris & Cari Ringwald and Brad & Sarah Shirer.

Chris and Cari Ringwald graduated from Kansas State University and relocated to Central Kansas for Chris to join his family farm. Cari worked at Barton Community College and Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball, before kids and the family business required her full attention. They value the small town atmosphere that Ellinwood offers and participate in various local organizations and serve on boards to support their community.

Brad & Sarah Shirer were born and raised in Barton County; Brad in Hoisington and Sarah in Great Bend. Brad is a retired administrator from Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball and is an antique car enthusiast. An accomplished vocalist and musician, Brad has played the pipe organ at a number of area churches since the age of 12. He is currently treasurer of the church and serves on the board for the Family Crisis Center, Lambda Chi Alpha Housing Board and is a Chamber Ambassador. Sarah is retired from a lengthy secretarial career with various schools, churches and Chambers of Commerce. She is active in her church, PEO, Prairie Godmothers, Barton Extension Master Gardeners, and the Great Bend Zoological Society.

“It is so exciting working with the Shirers and Ringwalds,” said UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel. “They instinctively have a sense of our mission and have hit the ground running. We are so fortunate to have this level of community commitment and pride, in volunteers who step up when called. Collectively, our entire Board of Directors are dedicated to make a difference, to be accountable for stewardship of resources and accountable for short and long term results.”