Update: Kan. apartment fire blamed on discarded smoking materials

MANHATTAN — Firefighters responded to 711 Allison Avenue at 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of an apartment fire. Crews found a three-story apartment building with fire showing from a third-floor balcony. according to Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes.

The occupants of the building were notified by police and were able to exit the structure before firefighters arrived.

The fire reached a second alarm before it was contained.

The building is a three-story 12-unit apartment building. and the fire appears to have started on a third-floor balcony and the damage occurred mostly to the exterior and attic areas of the building.

Investigators determined the fire cause to be accidental. The fire is believed to have started due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

The loss is estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $2,000 to the contents. The owner is listed as Francis Properties, with the resident agent being listed as Patrick Lee of St. George.