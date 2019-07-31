Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.