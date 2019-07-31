Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.