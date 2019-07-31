Suspect in fatal shooting of Kansas airman scheduled for court

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of Saturday’s fatal shooting at a Wichita apartment complex party.

On Saturday afternoon, police arrested 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine on requested charges of 1st Degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery in connection the shooting of 20-year-old Chancelor Williams of Spartanburg, South Carolina and three other shooting victims, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

McClaine was scheduled to make a first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

According to police, Williams was fatally shot during a disturbance in the parking lot of Horizons East Apartments located in the 500 block of North Rock Road.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were transported from the scene by EMS to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The fourth victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. She remains hospitalized but was expected to survive, according to Wheeler.