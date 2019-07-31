Some tips to keep hackers out of your information systems

Targeted ransomware attacks on local US government entities — cities, police stations and schools — are on the rise, costing localities millions as some pay off the perpetrators in an effort to untangle themselves and restore vital systems. It’s a concern for all including the city of Great Bend. Network Administrator James Cell, who has attended several conferences on cyber security, says what he has found out at these conferences is that the best solution might be to just go back to pen and paper. While that of course is not an option, at least for right now, Cell says there are some things the city is doing to try to keep the hackers out, strategies that businesses can do also.

Another important step is to make sure that there is a way to back-up all important and sensitive information.

