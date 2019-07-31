Police: Claim Kan. man shot his wife investigated as swatting call

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another case of possible swatting in Kansas.

Just after 1am Tuesday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Cedarwood Ave, on what was initially called a domestic disturbance with weapons.

An as of yet unidentified man called dispatch claiming to have shot his wife.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned the call was a probable attempt at swatting, stemming from a disagreement in an online video game chat room. Police have not released the caller’s name or additional details.

In December 2017 two online gamers whose alleged dispute over a $1.50 Call of Duty WWII video game bet ultimately led police to fatally shoot a Wichita man not involved in the argument in a case of “swatting” that received national attention.