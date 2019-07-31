Police: 47-year-old Kansas man hospitalized after shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and looking for suspects.

Just before 11:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting near the intersection of 17th and Poplar in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 47-year-old man at the scene told police he was walking in the area when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots that wounded him.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.