Indictment: Mexican immigrant found with 5 pounds of heroin in Kan. traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man from Mexico was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of heroin trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Orlando Alexis Gaxiola-Guevara, 23, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. On June 26, the defendant was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Fusion eastbound on I-70 when a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped the car.

According to court documents, investigators found approximately five pounds of black tar heroin and brown powder heroin hidden in the quarter panels of the car.

If convicted, the defendant faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.