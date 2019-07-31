Friends raising reward money to find who robbed, killed Kan. restaurant owner

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Family and friends of a Kansas restaurant owner who was shot and killed during a robbery have established a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money to help find the killer.

Just before 10:30p.m. July 19, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 Block of West Columbine in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred. At the residence, police found Charles Giles, 55, the owner of Neighbors Bar and Grill in Wichita, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to Allred.

According to the GoFundMe page, family and friends are begging for answers to the senseless crime and asking for donations to go towards the person who successfully reports information to Sedgwick Country Crime Stoppers @ 316-267-2111 and leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons guilty of this heinous crime. Any donations that exceed the original amount will go towards Chuck’s surviving beloved granddaughters ‘College for America’ fund.

