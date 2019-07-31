Chamber Coffee and Ribbon Cutting for Thursday

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Ribbon Cutting at 9a.m.

Poppy Petals Boutique | 1919 Lakin Ave, Suite 109

Join us as welcome this new business and member to Great Bend! Poppy Petals Boutique, located at 1919 Lakin Ave., Suite 109, Great Bend and owned by Samantha Naab, is now open and we are celebrating with a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, August 1st at 9 a.m. Stop by and see the array of handmade and boutique items!

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

First United Methodist Church | 2123 Forest Ave.

The mission of Great Bend First United Methodist Church is to develop and inspire passionate followers of Jesus Christ. At First UMC, we work diligently to equip and empower servant leaders in our congregation and community. First UMC is proud to support ongoing community programs such as CIRCLES of Central Kansas, MOPS and more!

Sunday Worship: 9:00 a.m. Traditional | 11:00 a.m. REVIVE

Follow us on Facebook /GBFUMC or visit GBFUMC.org

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.