Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.