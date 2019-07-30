Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.