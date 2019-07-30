Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11:05-11:30  “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend City Network Administrator James Cell.

11:30-3:30     Major League Baseball – Toronto Blue Jays @ Kansas City Royals

3:304P          Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30       Major League Baseball – Houston Astros @ Cleveland Indians

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”