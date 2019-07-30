Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Verna Leona Disque, 90, passed away July 29, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born August 20, 1928, at Claflin, to George and Leeda (Lyons) Ehly.

A lifetime resident of Claflin, Verna attended Claflin Grade School and graduated from Claflin High School in 1946. She then pursued higher education at Brown-Mackie Business College, Salina, and employment with T.B. Kelly and Conner Law Firm, Great Bend. Verna married Charles Disque Sept. 30, 1951, at Claflin, and farmed side by side in the Claflin and Bushton area.

Verna was a member of Claflin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Barton County Historical Society. She enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada with various travel groups, and cherished her time with family.

Survivors include husband, Charles, of 68 blessed years; two daughters Janet Sellens and husband David of Olathe, and Corrine Clark and husband Jim of Hays; two grandchildren, Jaclyn and Derek; and great granddaughter, Dhara.

Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Claflin United Methodist Church, Claflin, with Pastor Diana Webster presiding. Interment will follow at the Claflin Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Memorials are suggested to Claflin United Methodist Church or Claflin Ambulance Service, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

