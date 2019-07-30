Up it goes! Toddler Playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park

The Veteran’s Toddler Playground came to life this past Saturday and Sunday. Diann Henderson, Executive Director of the Great Bend Recreation Commission, noted that it was a couple of long hot days for a small crew comprised of staff members from the Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend Park Department lead by Keith Nolte, Athco, LLC and Chris Umphres, GBRC.

A certified playground inspector began installing the toddler play features. The Great Bend Fire Department staff showed up on Saturday to assist in raising the Oodle swing and installing the firehouse loft framework. The work will continue this week by City of Great Bend Park department and Recreation Commission staff to finish the concrete work and adding the finishing touches to the Loft and Fire Engine Lofts.

Henderson indicated that the solid poured in place surfacing is scheduled to be installed by mid-August to allow the playground to be accessible. Upon completion of these processes and landscaping, a grand opening will be held.

The Veteran’s Toddler Playground was designed and funded by the Great Bend Recreation Commission $53,700 with assistance from the Golden Belt Community Foundation of $34,047 for the new playground equipment and surfacing. The City of Great Bend has provided the landscaping, site work and concrete work for this new playground project. The Kiwanis Club are sponsoring benches around the playground.