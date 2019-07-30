Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes spent this past offseason riding horses on the beach, popping up at the Final Four and Stanley Cup Final, hob-knobbing with celebrities and being feted by late night talk show hosts. Indeed, much has changed for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback since he showed up at Missouri Western State University a year ago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep, and the Blue Jays beat the Royals 7-3. Top prospect Bo Bichette singled in the first at-bat of his big league career for the Blue Jays, and Tim Mayza earned the win in relief of Thomas Pannone. Brad Keller gave up three homers in taking the loss for Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Robinson, the former LSU standout-turned-star safety during the years of the AFL-NFL merger, finally is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Robinson was passed over six times during the 1980s, but now will get to slip on that famous gold jacket as a senior committee nominee. He is the ninth member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 4 championship team to be inducted in Canton, joining Len Dawson and others.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Falkenstien, the affable and silver-tongued “Voice of the Jayhawks” who brought Kansas football and basketball into the homes of fans for six decades, died Monday. He was 95. The school announced his death in a statement. No cause was given. Falkenstien broadcast his first game in 1946 and was a staple for the Jayhawks until his retirement in 2006.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser hurt his Achilles tendon during practice and could miss the season. Reaser emerged as one of the stars of the brief Alliance of American Football and was likely to make the Chiefs’ roster. In other injury news from the team’s first padded practice, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left early when his back locked up and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter departed practice with back spasms.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Washington National’s push to catch The Atlanta Braves in the NL East for a wild card berth just got a little bit tougher. Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list. The Nationals announced that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It’s in the same area as the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn says the issue of protesting during the national anthem “might come up” before the season with owner Jerry Jones. Quinn has raised his fist during the anthem during recent seasons with Miami and with the Rams. Jones has taken a hard stance against displays by his players. Quinn says the two have not discussed yet. The Cowboys open the regular season at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ It’s the argument that won’t end. A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” during January’s NFC title game. Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game, says he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for the questioning _ barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.

UNDATED (AP) _ Hendrick Motorsports has named Cliff Daniels as the new crew chief for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. Daniels will assume the role immediately and be atop the pit box for Sunday’s road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York. Johnson is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff. Daniels replaces Kevin Meendering.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old right-hander from Pittsburgh on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce. Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA.

NEW YORK (AP) _Major League Baseball officials have upheld the two-game suspension of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick for a home plate crash with Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7. Marisnick had appealed the suspension. The collision left Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 8 Baltimore 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 7 Kansas City 3

Final Detroit 7 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Atlanta 3

Final Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6

Final Miami 11 Arizona 6

Final Colorado 9 L-A Dodgers 1