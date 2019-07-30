The Latest: Authorities exhume body, hope to identify woman in Kan. cold case

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a cold-case murder in Saline County.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Roger Soldan and Lt. Mike Smith shared an update on what has been known as the “Miss Molly” murder case. The body of the unidentified woman was exhumed Monday morning from her grave in Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina and the FBI collected DNA evidence before she was reburied .

The woman was found dead in January of 1986 underneath the Mulberry Creek bridge on I-70 west of Salina. Sheriff Soldan said earlier this year the FBI was contacted by Interpol to see if DNA evidence could connect the woman back to a missing person report that had been considered earlier.

Soldan said it will be 6 to 8 months before results of the test will determine if she is the missing woman from Europe.