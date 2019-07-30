Police: Suspect questioned, released in Kansas shooting investigation

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting, have one suspect in custody and continue to search for a second suspect.

Just after 11 p.m. July 13, officers were dispatched to 1516 SW 16th Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from life-threating injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injures.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area northbound at a high rate of speed

On Sunday, police arrested Jihad Anwar Keys, 20 years old in connection to this investigation on requested charges of Aggravated Battery, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Aggravated Assault.

On Monday, 21-year-old Anthony Soto came to the Law Enforcement Center on his own accord. After speaking with investigators, he was later released. Investigators are still attempting to locate and speak with 19-year-old Larry D. Huggins.