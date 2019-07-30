Police continue search for 3rd suspect in shooting death of Kansas boy

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and continue the search for one suspect.

Just after 3:30p.m. July 25, police were dispatched to SE 37th and SE Pennsylvania in Topeka located a white passenger car with 16- year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney suffering from life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

On July 27, 2019 a suspect in the case, 16-year-old Zachary Jacob McFall turned himself in to law enforcement. He is being held in the Juvenile Department of Corrections for 1st Degree Murder.

On July 28, 2019 officers located and arrested an additional 16-year-old suspect in the case. He was transported to the Juvenile Department of Corrections for 1st Degree Murder.

Police are attempting to locate 22-year-old Lavonte D. Johnson for questioning in the case.

Police said if you know his location, please do not attempt to apprehend him, call 911 to report his location