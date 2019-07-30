Ongoing investigation results in arrest on Polk Street

Barton County Sheriff’s Office detectives had been conducting an ongoing investigation that led to a search warrant being executed in the City of Great Bend.

On July 29 at about 10:20 a.m. the Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 1217 Polk Street in Great Bend. Upon entry into the residence officers discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication.

One subject was arrested, Morgan Krankenberg, age 20 of Great Bend.

Krankenberg is charged with possession of methamphetamine within intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful sale of prescription drugs. She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.