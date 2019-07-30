Local students among spring 2019 graduates of Fort Hays State University

Local and area students are among the 2,273 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2019 semester.

Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 456 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice), 1,799 bachelor’s degrees and 59 associate degrees.

FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

Graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP. This list does not include graduates who requested privacy or who are from other states or countries.



BARTON

Claflin (67525): Wyatt James Disque, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geology).

Katie Lynn Hipp, a Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Ruth Anne Potter, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (interior design).

Ellinwood (67526): Rachel Marie Doll, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Cody James Lytle, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Great Bend (67530): Rae Lynn Allman, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).

Colby Allen Barton, a Bachelor of Science in biology (natural resources).

Matthew L. Bruner, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public).

Trenton Michael Burhenn, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (studio).

Nina Burton, a Master of Science in education administration.

Cody Alan Carlson, a Master of Science in education administration.

Jose A. Chavarria-Castillo, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

Anne Marie Cook, a Master of Science in instructional technology.

Kolten Cook, a Master of Science in instructional technology.

Deanna Roberts Curtis, an Education Specialist in advanced professional studies.

Jessica Marie Geist, a Master of Science in education administration.

Ann Jeannine Heine, a Bachelor of General Studies (human services).

Kiley Breann Heine, a Bachelor of Science in sociology.

Rebecca Lynn Karlin, a Master of Science in instructional technology.

Kelci Renae Keyse, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology.

Dustin Dean Klassen, a Master of Science in education administration.

Kaylan Janel Lagerman, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Lindsay McKenna Leuenberger, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging.

Mayra Alejandra Reyes, a Bachelor of General Studies (child development).

Mary Elizabeth Schridde, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching).

Kameko Marie Schultz, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Nicole Rose Serpan, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Workenesh Thier, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Lauren Kristen Turner, an Education Specialist in advanced professional studies.

Yuchen Wang-Boswell, a Master of Liberal Studies (digital cinema production).

Hoisington (67544): Savannah Beth Rose, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.

Pawnee Rock (67567): Laura A. Wolff, a Bachelor of General Studies (human services).

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth (67439): Hannah Jo Barta, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kanopolis (67454): Payton Raye Frazier, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.

Robin Lynn Miller, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Wilson (67490): Kip J. Kiplinger, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance.

Lacey Kaye Soukup, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).

Ashley Maree Templeton, a Master of Science in Education (higher education student affairs).

NESS

Ness City (67560): Pedro A. Flores, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Danielle Renae Foos, a Bachelor of Arts in communication.

Jacob Stanton Hoss, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geology).

Tandy R. Kraft, an Associate of General Studies (general business).

PAWNEE

Larned (67550): Alysa Paige Byrum, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Jessica Mick Johnson, a Master of Science in health and human performance.

Easton Jon Palmer, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology.

Marley Palmer, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Gabriel Allen Warrick, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

RICE

Little River (67457): Madison Ada Wright, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Lyons (67554): Dallas Caitlin Dixon, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science).

Leanne Isabelle Hollinger, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).

Kayla Lee Reid, a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders and a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.

Sterling (67579): Emily Annette Fankhauser, a Master of Science in counseling (school).

Caleb Mathew Hendricks, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Keena Janae Schweizer, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Lita Denise Zimmerman, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).

RUSH

Bison (67520): Hannah Elizabeth Cornwell, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging.

La Crosse (67548): Amanda Leann Beard, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).

Jamie Marie Deuel, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Vanessa Elvera Payne, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Beth Ashley Renfrow, an Associate of General Studies (education).

Clinton Sherwood Renfrow, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies(education).

Timken (67575): Cassidy Ann Pechanec, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Shawna Rae Serpan, a Bachelor of Science in biology (education).

RUSSELL

Bunker Hill (67626): Jordan Tawn Moubry, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Russell (67665): Bailey A. Dollison, a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Sarah Andrea Eiden, a Master of Science in counseling (clinical mental health).

Bernadette Mary Franks, a Bachelor of Science in sociology.

Olivia Johanna Hamilton, an Associate of General Studies (biological).

Roy K. Koech, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Bobbi Joann Radke, an Associate of General Studies (biological).

Devin Thomas, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management).

Waldo (67673): Rachel Renee Lund, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.