Kansas teen dies, 2 hospitalized after ATV accident

ATCHISON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Polaris ATV driven by Jentri Lynn Fowler, 19, Cummings, was westbound in the 13000 Block of 214th Road.

The driver lost control and the vehicle. It entered the south ditch and rolled.

Fowler and passenger Jaycee Ernzen, 18, Cummings, were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph where Fowler died. Another passenger Ashley Peiper, 18, Cummings, was transported to the hospital in Atchison for treatment of minor injuries. A third passenger Caden McAfee, 19, Valley Falls, was not injured.