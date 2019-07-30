Kansas man dies after motorcycle rear-ends pickup

LINN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Monday in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Edward W. Lewis, 56, Blue Mound, was eastbound on Kansas 31 Highway two miles west of Blue Mound.

The motorcycle crested a hill and rear-ended a 1999 Ford pickup driven by Jacob R. Robinson, 17, Mound City.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Schneider Funeral Home.

Robinson was not injured. Lewis was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.