Kan. man admits threatening pro-life workers with rape, death

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening an employee of the pro-life organization Operation Rescue, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Christopher M. Thompson, 22, Wichita, pleaded guilty of one count of making a threat. In his plea, he admitted making three phone calls to Operation Rescue in one day containing threats against the group’s employees.

The original indictment alleged Thompson made calls threatening to kill Operation Rescue employees and rape their daughters.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 15. He faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.