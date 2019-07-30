Kan. felon with 16 previous convictions sentenced for $400K home burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man with 16 previous convictions is going back to prison.

On Monday, Sedgwick County Judge Stephen Ternes sentenced 37-year-old Samuel Haley to 41 months for the 2017 burglary of a home in Wichita, according to the district attorney’s office.

Haley with a long history of burglary and theft was found guilty of stealing $400,000 in guns and jewelry from the home. Investigators say he took antique jewelry, a Civil War-era revolver and other property.

A detective posed as a potential buyer and arrested Haley at a Wichita hotel. Court records say some of the jewelry was found in Haley’s backpack and more was in a storage facility.

Police returned most of the stolen items to their owners.

The judge also ordered Haley to pay $70,000 in restitution, according to the district attorney.

Haley has five previous convictions for burglary, six for theft, one for criminal damage, one for making a false writing, criminal possession of a firearm and for arson, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.