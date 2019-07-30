UPDATE: 25-year-old man missing after kayak overturns at Wilson Lake

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Emergency responders are currently searching near the middle ramp of the Minooka campground at Wilson Lake for a person reported missing just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Russell County Sheriff Fred Whitman, a 25-year-old man was reported missing about 4:34 p.m. Tuesday. A companion said he not been seen for an hour at the time of the report.

He was kayaking on the north end of Lake Wilson. His kayak was found overturned. The name of the man is not being release pending notification of his family.

Keith Haberer, Russell County emergency management coordinator, said emergency responders are gathering to assist in the search, and asked the public to avoid the area.

The area has suffered from flooding in recent months, but campsites near the ramp are set to open this week, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol plane was called in to aid in the search. According to a Hays Post reporter on scene, multiple law enforcement and fire department agencies were assisting in the search. Authorities from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Tourism and Parks, KHP, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as area law enforcement and fire are all aiding in the search.

No additional search personnel are needed at this time, Whitman said. Wilson Lake remains open to the public.

If the missing person is not located by nightfall, a law enforcement presence will remain in the area into the evening.

Law enforcement is searching on land and water via boat, ATV, foot and horseback, in addition to the KHP plane.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

On July 31 last year, a Great Bend man died at the reservoir while trying to swim to a boat that floated away.

