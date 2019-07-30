Dennis R. Johnson, age 64 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away at his Great Bend home on July 13, 2019. Dennis was born on November 22, 1954 at Lindsborg, Kansas to J. “Maitland” and G. Lucille (Sole) Johnson. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas and his Masters of Music Degree from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. He was an accomplished musician/composer, with many of his pieces in publications. Dennis served as Church Organist for many years, having served churches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tyler, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and lastly at churches in Great Bend and surrounding areas.

Dennis is survived by two brothers: James “Jim” (and his wife, Sally) Johnson of Lindsborg, Kansas and Jim (and his wife, Marilyn) Sole of Brevard, North Carolina; sister-in-law Jan Johnson of Elmhurst, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Johnson.

Cremation has been selected and there will be no visitation or services at this time. The family has requested that Memorial Contributions be designated to the Golden Belt Humane Society at Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

