Cop Shop (7/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/29)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:51 p.m. a burglary was reported at 672 Barton Dr. in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/29)

Sick Person

At 10:09 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 506.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:11 a.m. Matthew Walton was arrested at 1217 Williams.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:49 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 12:58 p.m. a theft was reported at 2110 29th Street.