Business consultant Jon Schallert to facilitate training event in Great Bend Aug. 13

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development recently announced a new training opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs in Central Kansas. Internationally-recognized professional speaker and business consultant Jon Schallert will be in Great Bend on Tuesday, August 13 to facilitate a special training to help retail stores, restaurants, and all types of companies transform their sales and profits by becoming a destination business.

“We were thrilled to leverage an E-Community grant from Network Kansas to send six local businesses to Schallert’s Destination BootCamp® in May as part of a Community Reinvention Program,” says Jan Peters, President & CEO for the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development. “Part of this grant program includes follow-up consultant and a workshop that is open to the public to make this valuable information readily available to anyone interested in hearing his 14-step strategy to turn businesses and communities into destinations.”

The hour-and-a-half training will take place in the Kansas Room at The Page, located at 2920 10th Street in Great Bend from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13. Those who attend can expect to learn about:

 How to more effectively manage your time and delegate to your team

 How to keep evolving to stay relevant to consumers that get bored easily

 How to become a destination business that generates free publicity

 How to build customer loyalty for better retention and return visits

Schallert speaks to thousands annually on his proprietary 14-step “Destination Business” process. His methodology has been used extensively by towns, cities, downtowns, seasonal tourist locations, shopping centers, retail chains, franchises, and independent small business owners all over the world. He is a member of the National Speakers Association, the National Main Street Network, and the International Downtown Association and Rotary International.

“Going into the 3-day workshop in Colorado, I had a lot of my own ideas and wasn’t sure what to expect from Jon and his team,” says Heather Nicolet, owner of SS Graphics in Great Bend. “It was great to solidify some of my own ideas as well as walk away with new ones I wouldn’t have thought of. Ultimately I left with a notebook full of fresh ideas and feeling inspired. I would definitely recommend this training to all business owners out there.”

Anyone interested in attending can sign up through the calendar of events at www.greatbend.org, or by contacting the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are just $30 per person, and space is limited so pre-registration is required. For more information, contact a member of the Chamber staff at 620-792-2401.