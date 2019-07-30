Bat Cats lose but still advance out of pool play

The Great Bend Bat Cat dropped a 7-5 decision to the Waco Missions Monday at the NBC World Series but will still advance into bracket play that starts Tuesday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Waco beat the Bat Cats 7-5 thanks to a three run seventh inning that gave them a 6-2 lead and they would hold off Great Bend in the final two innings to get the victory.

Despite the loss, it will be Great Bend and Hays that advance on into two separate four team brackets to determine the two teams that advance on in the tournament next week.

The Bat Cats will face the Wichita Sluggers Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. The Sluggers went 2-0 in pool play with a 10-3 win over Denver and an 8-1 victory over Wellington. The Sluggers also eliminated the Bat Bats from the Sunflower Collegiate League Wildcard playoffs and have gone 4-1 against the Bat Cats this season.

You can hear the broadcast Thursday night starting at 9:15 on Hits 106.9.

NBC World Series Brackets (winner of each 4-team bracket advances to Championship Week)

Bracket 1

Thursday

1:00 Hutchinson vs Dodge City

9:30 Wichita Sluggers vs Great Bend Bat Cats

Bracket 2

Thursday

7:00 Derby vs 316 Elite

3:30 Denver vs Hays Larks