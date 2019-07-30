Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/29)

BOOKED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Morgan Krankenberg of Great Bend on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, bond set at $100,000.

BOOKED: David Cannon of Stafford on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Michael T. Shives of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Anthony Sitts of Ellinwood posted a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding on Ellinwood Municipal case for domestic battery.

RELEASED: Lucky Baker of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dakota W. Green on GBMC warrants for contempt of court after being released per order of the court.

RELEASED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear after being released per order of the court. Probation violation after being released per Judge Keeley. Domestic battery after being released on a OR bond.

RELEASED: Melanie Taylor to Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Kasey Wagner of Great Bend on BCDC warrant, posted a $1,250 cash bond and $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Cassandra Thorne to Pratt County on their charges.

RELEASED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear and posted $500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Michael T. Shives of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant after posting a $1,000 surety bond.