Arrest made after recent burglaries in Larned

Thomas L. Robison, age 20 of Larned, made a first appearance in the Pawnee County District Court Tuesday morning concerning two counts of felony burglary of non-dwellings and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

The defendant is charged with (1) Burglary of the State Theater in Larned, alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about July 20, 2019; (2) Burglary of the Subway Restaurant in Larned alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about July 25, 2019; (3) Theft from the State Theater of currency and gift certificates in the value of $1,074 alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about July 20, 2019; and (4) Theft from the Subway of currency in the value of $405 alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about July 25, 2019.

At the first appearance, Magistrate Judge Ken Schmidt advised the defendant of the charges, the possible penalties if convicted and his constitutional rights, including his right to counsel. If

convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines the defendant faces a prison sentence between 11 months and 34 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history.

Robison was arrested by the Larned Police Department at his home on July 26, 2019 without incident and is being held in the Pawnee County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.