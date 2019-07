American Legion AAA-State Tournament Pairings

Pool A

Great Bend

Emporia

Zone 3 winner

Hays

Pool B

Sabetha

Norton

Russell

Iola

State Tournament Schedule

Wednesday

1:00 Sabetha vs Norton

3:15 Great Bend vs Emporia

5:30 Russell vs Iola

8:00 Opening Ceremonies

8:15 Hays vs Ottawa

Thursday

10:00 Great Bend vs Ottawa

Sabetha vs Hays (to follow)

6:00 Emporia vs Hays

Norton vs Iola (to follow)

Friday

10:00 Russell vs Norton

Ottawa vs Emporia (to follow)

6:00 Sabetha vs Iola

Great Bend vs Hays (to follow)

Saturday

10:00 Pool A winner vs 2nd place Pool B

12:30 Pool B winner vs 2nd place Pool A

3:15 Championship game