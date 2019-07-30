Drugs seized close to school for 2nd time in two days

On Tuesday, July 30 at about 10 a.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1429 9th Street in the City of Great Bend. Sheriff’s Office detectives had obtained a warrant to search for suspected controlled substances.

Upon entry detectives located suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. There were two juveniles in the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Misael Rodriguez, age 45 of Great Bend. Rodriguez was transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment of a child. Rodriguez is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

This is the second time in two days the Sheriff’s Officers have executed search warrants that resulted in finding drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.