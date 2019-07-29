Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.