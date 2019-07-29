Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include two Doctors from Hutchinson Regional Medical Center who are located in the new Pulmonology Specialty Clinic that opened on July 18th near the Heart and Vascular Center.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Coordinator of Workforce Training Krystall Barnes and Case New Holland Instructor Mark Bogner who will discuss Barton’s upcoming 50th anniversary. (Encore Presentations)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Company”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Toronto Blue Jays @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”