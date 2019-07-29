Subsurface Drip Irrigation Technology Field Day in Colby, August 7

You are invited to celebrate 30 years of K-State’s progress with subsurface drip irrigation (SDI) for field crops. The event will take place at the Northwest Research and Extension Center in Colby on Wednesday, August 7, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Much has been learned these past 30 years and we would like to share our thoughts with you and also hear about your successes and challenges. The focus will be on strategies to make SDI last, make it pay, optimize crop production, and make wiser use of our limited water resource.

In addition to research and extension presentations, there will be a panel discussion by SDI producers from around the region. A continuously running trade show is also planned. The afternoon field tour will begin at 3:00 pm. Everyone should plan to be present for the 4:30-7:30 slot that will be the trade show, free meal, poster displays, and SDI producers’ panel.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration by July 30 is required to get an accurate meal count.

You can register online at https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/sdi/events or by contacting Vicki Brown at vbrown@ksu.edu or 785-462-6281.