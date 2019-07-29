Sheriff: Kansas man dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV accident

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County.

A Polaris ATV driven by Brad Martin, 55, Onaga, was northbound on Onaga Road near Crevecoer Road north of Onaga, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.

The ATV left the road, entered the west ditch and overturned. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported one passenger Tony Kuehl, 49, Hoyt, to a hospital for treatment. EMS treated a second passenger Preston Simmons, 37, Onaga, at the scene, according to Riat.