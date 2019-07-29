Police identify Kan. airman killed in shooting at apartment party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of Saturday’s fatal shooting at a Wichita apartment complex party and have a suspect in custody.

Police identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old Chancelor Williams of Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Williams was fatally shot during a disturbance in the parking lot of Horizons East Apartments located in the 500 block of North Rock Road.

On Saturday afternoon, police arrested 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine on requested charges of 1st Degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of Williams and three other shooting victims.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were transported from the scene by EMS to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The fourth victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. She remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to Wheeler.

Saturday at approximately 2:05 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers found Williams unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out at a party being held at an apartment. McClaine exited a vehicle and fired a gun into the crowd striking the four victims.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.